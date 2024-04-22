Kernels boys tennis blanks Aberdeen, falls to Washington at triangular in Sioux Falls

Apr. 22—SIOUX FALLS — Competing in Sioux Falls for the third time in a week, Mitchell High School boys tennis split a pair of dual matches in a triangular Monday at Washington High School.

The Kernels swept Aberdeen Central 9-0 and lost to host Sioux Falls Washington 6-3, moving to 12-4 in duals this spring.

En route to its sweep of the Golden Eagles, Mitchell dropped just one set across singles and doubles competition, with Dayton Adams going to a third set in his Flight 5 single victory. Cooper Star cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win at Flight 4 singles, while Jager Juracek, Luke Jerke, Matthew Mauszycki and Sutton Thompson were also victorious at their respective flights.

Dawson Adams joined up with Mauszycki for a Flight 2 doubles victory. Dawson Adams and Owen Raml picked up junior varsity singles wins, with Raml and Dayton Adams also winning a JV doubles match. Including junior varsity, the Kernels went 12-0 against Aberdeen Central.

Against Sioux Falls Washington, Dawson Adams and Thompson won at Flight 5 and Flight 6 singles, respectively, as Thompson and Star took the Flight 3 doubles win.

Every varsity flight was decided in two sets, with the Warriors winning the top four singles and top two doubles flights.

The Kernels head west for the Rapid City Invitational on April 25-26 before returning to Hitchcock Park for a quadrangular against Pierre, Vermillion and Yankton on April 29.

SF Washington 6, Mitchell 3

Monday at Washington High School, in Sioux Falls

Singles:

No. 1: Chase Rima (SFW) def. Jager Juracek (MIT), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Harold Mayer (SFW) def. Luke Jerke (MIT), 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Jacob Morgans (SFW) def. Matthew Mauszycki (MIT), 6-3, 6-3

No. 4: Owen Boyd (SFW) def. Cooper Star (MIT), 6-3, 6-1

No. 5: Dawson Adams (MIT) def. Eli Boyd (SFW), 6-4, 6-2

No. 6: Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Joshua Kringen (SFW), 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1: Chase Rima / Harold Mayer (SFW) def. Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT), 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Jacob Morgans / Owen Boyd (SFW) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Dawson Adams (MIT), 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Eli Boyd / Austin Sorgdrager (SFW), 6-1, 6-3

Mitchell 9, Aberdeen Central 0

Monday at Washington High School, in Sioux Falls

Singles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek (MIT) def. Anderson Prehn (ABC), 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Mason Ligon (ABC), 6-3, 7-6(5)

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Dawson Pederson (ABC), 6-4. 6-2

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Aric Tennant (ABC), 6-3, 6-0

No. 5: Dayton Adams (MIT) def. Mika Dannen (ABC), 6-4, 4-6, 11-9

No. 6: Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Gannon Pederson (ABC), 7-5, 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Anderson Prehn / Mason Ligon (ABC), 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Dawson Adams (MIT) def. Mika Dannen / Gannon Pederson (ABC), 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Dawson Pederson / Aric Tennant (ABC), 6-1, 6-4