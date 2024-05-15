Kernel softball makes late challenge for SoDak 16 host privileges

May 15—MITCHELL — With the SoDak 16 on tap for Tuesday, May 21, teams are aiming to solidify their seeding ahead of the postseason.

For Mitchell, a late-season surge has the Kernels challenging for the top eight and hosting privileges that come with it.

The Kernels won five of seven games between April 30 and May 10, including a stretch of four in a row, helping them climb from No. 14 in the Class AA standings to No. 10. Mitchell has three regular-season contests remaining on the schedule, all on the road — at Spearfish, Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis.

Here's how the rest of the Class AA postseason picture is shaping up:

Defending state champion Sioux Falls Lincoln (17-0 overall, 45.235 seed points) is once again undefeated and the frontrunner in the standings, with No. 2 Harrisburg (15-2, 44.471) the lone program winin 1.6 seed points of the Patriots.

At No. 3, Sioux Falls Washington (12-3, 43.600) has a cushion of approximately 0.8 seed points on either side. Sioux Falls Jefferson (14-5, 42.842) has the upper hand on Brandon Valley (11-5, 42.250) in rounding out the top five. Also in line for a top-eight seed are Rapid City Stevens (10-5, 41.333), O'Gorman (10-7, 40.706) and last year's state runner-up Brookings (8-6, 40.571).

No. 9 Watertown (10-8, 39.944) and No. 10 Mitchell (7-9, 39.500) lead the pack vying to crack the top eight with a one-point cushion on the rest of the field.

A cluster including Yankton (6-11, 38.471), Sturgis (6-9, 38.400) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-12, 38.188) holds spots No. 11-13. Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central (4-13, 37.353), Pierre (3-15, 36.333) and Spearfish (1-12, 35.923) round out the SoDak 16 positions if the postseason started Wednesday.

As it stands, Rapid City Central (0-15, 34.800) would be eliminated.