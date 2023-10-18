Kernel Gameday: Mitchell football wraps up regular season at home against Brookings

Oct. 18—MITCHELL — With the final night of the regular season upon the Mitchell High School football team, the Kernels look to end the campaign with a win on Senior Night against Eastern South Dakota Conference foe Brookings.

Here's what to know ahead of the contest:

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Joe Quintal Field.

Records: Mitchell 1-7 (0-5 ESD); Brookings 1-7 (0-5 ESD).

Last meeting: Brookings shut out Mitchell in the second half to come from behind in a 35-21 win in the regular-season finale on Oct 20, 2022, in Brookings.

Last week: On the road, Mitchell fell to ESD rival Huron 19-14 on a late touchdown. Brookings was defeated at home by Class 11AAA No. 3 Harrisburg 61-0.

Notes:

* Class 11AA seed points standings as of Oct. 12: 1. Pierre (44.875); 2. Yankton (44.500); 3. Tea Area (43.250); 4. Watertown (43.125); 5. Aberdeen Central (41.125); 6. Huron (40.000); 7. Sturgis (39.875); 8. Spearfish (39.250); 9. Mitchell (38.500); 10. Brookings (38.125); 11. Douglas (35.125). The top-eight after Thursday night's action qualify for the playoffs.

* Other Class 11AA matchups this week include: Watertown at Tea Area; Spearfish at Sturgis; Yankton at Huron; Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls Lincoln (11AAA); Douglas at Pierre.

* In addition to Senior Night activities, the Mitchell High School girls soccer team will be recognized for their Class AA state runner-up finish at the game.

About the Kernels:

* Mitchell is coming off its second-best total offensive output of the season in last week's loss to Huron, as the Kernels had 273 total yards and scored 14 points. Breaking it down, the outing featured the second-most rushing yards (140) and second-most passing yards (133) in a single game.

* Parker Denne and Mick Dailey combined for 102 yards rushing, eclipsing the century mark on the ground for the second time in three games. TJ Jellis was 12-of-17 passing for 98 yards, as Tyson Sabers and Nathan McCormick each caught four passes for 80 yards.

* In last season's meeting, the Kernels returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone early as MHS carried a 21-14 lead into halftime. The Kernels were limited to 164 total yards of offense in the contest, 120 of which came through the air.

* The Kernels last defeated Brookings 28-14 on Aug. 31, 2018, with the last win over the Bobcats at Joe Quintal Field coming the year prior Sept. 2, 2017, as part of the second Kernel Bowl. Between 2015 and 2018, MHS won four straight in the series against Brookings.

About the Bobcats:

* Against MHS last season, Brookings rushed for 351 yards on 45 carries, an average of 7.8 yards per carry. The Bobcats' three leading rushers had 189, 90 and 61 yards in the contest, however, all three were seniors and have since graduated.

* Running back Will Conrad, who had 24 total yards on two touches against MHS last season as a sophomore, led the way for Brookings in its lone win of the season, racking up 101 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in addition to intercepting a pass on defense.

* Including last year, the Bobcats have won four straight in the series against MHS.

* Brookings owns Class 11AA's worst scoring offense, averaging 5.4 points per game on the season. Six times the Bobcats have been shut out (three straight entering Thursday), and 37 of their 43 total points for the season came in Sept. 22 win over Douglas.

Next: Class 11AA postseason play begins Thursday, Oct. 26. As of Oct. 18, both Mitchell and Brookings were on the outside looking in at the playoff field.