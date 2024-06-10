Kernel freshman Matteah Graves selected to all-ESD softball squad

Jun. 10—MITCHELL — Mitchell High School freshman Matteah Graves was selected to the Eastern South Dakota all-conference softball team, the lone freshman selected to the 18-member team for the 2024 season.

Graves hit .390 for the season, with a .478 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.055, had 14 RBIs and seven extra-base hits. Defensively, she had a .962 fielding percentage, as well.

Graves closed the season as the team's regular leadoff hitter and catcher behind the plate for the Kernels, who finished 8-12 for the season.

Harrisburg, which was the state runner-up, had a conference-best six selections to the all-conference team. Brandon Valley had four selections and Brookings had three picks, along with two each for Watertown and Yankton.

2024 Eastern South Dakota all-conference softball selections

Peyton Amdahl, so., Brandon Valley; Alexa Harms, so., Brandon Valley; Macy Lembcke, jr., Brandon Valley; DJ Schoby, jr., Brandon Valley; Tess Burns, jr., Brookings; Kymber Buys, jr., Brookings; Morgan Norgaard, jr., Brookings; Peyton Bennett, sr., Harrisburg; Hailey Boer, sr., Harrisburg; Macy Bryant, so., Harrisburg; Madelyn Duchenaux, jr., Harrisburg; Jayci Olson, so., Harrisburg; Cora Payne, so., Harrisburg; Matteah Graves, fr., Mitchell; Jade Lund, sr., Watertown; Kinsley Van Gilder, sr., Watertown; Camryn Koletzky, sr., Yankton; Payton Moser, sr., Yankton

Honorable mention: Ayrlie Waldo, sr., Aberdeen Central; Ganiyah Daniel, fr., Brandon Valley; Elly Broers, jr., Pierre; Noel Kist, jr., Pierre; Lauryn Hirsch, jr., Watertown; Aleia Johnston, jr., Watertown