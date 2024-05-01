Kernel field competitors have strong day at Mitchell Triangular

Apr. 30—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels' field competitors had themselves a day at the Mitchell Triangular on Tuesday afternoon.

In the home meet against Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Yankton, the Mitchell girls posted winners in the shot put, discus, javelin, long jump and triple jump, and the Kernel boys won the high jump, pole vault and triple jump.

The Kernel girls swept the shot put, with Lilly Young (37-01), Taylor DeJong (35-09) and Bre Kirsch (30-09) placing first, second and third, respectively.

Young (108-09) and DeJong (105-06) repeated as first and second in the discus, while Macey Link (105-07) won the javelin and Bre Kirsch (94-07) was the runner-up.

In the girls' jumping events, Avrie London (15-06) was first in the long jump and Audrey Miller (15-03) was second. Miller won the triple jump (32-11), while Aubrey Gelderman (8-00) was third in the pole vault.

For the boys, Oliver Olegario and Colton Smith tied for first in the high jump (5-09), Gage Dirksen won the triple jump (37-09.00), Carter Harris took first in the pole vault (11-06) and Gage Dirksen was third in the triple jump (37-09).

On the track, the Mitchell girls dominated the 400 meters, with Carsyn Weich (1:01.92), Lainee Forst (1:0347) and Addie Siemsen (1:04.58) going first, second and third, respectively.

Other top performances by the girls came from Londyn Schroeder, who won the 3200-meter run (12:31.49), and Emerson Smith, who placed first in the 800-meter run (2:24.87). The Kernel girls won the 4x400-meter relay (4:15.39) behind the efforts of Ryan Keys, Weich, Smith and London.

Additionally, Denaesia Aldridge was second in the 100-meter dash (13.05), and Sidney Malde was third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.02).

On the boys side, Hunter Patton notched his personal record in the 3200-meter run (9:58.04), while Nathan McCormick won the 200-meter race (23.05) and was second in the 100-meter dash (11.06).

Grayson Hetland's personal record of 2:05.13 in the 800-meter run was enough for second place, and a relay team of Gage Schmidt, Vitus Carpenter, Ben Gerlach and Rylan Rients went unopposed to win the sprint medley relay (4:28.63).

The Kernels will be in action at the O'Gorman Invitational and Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, in Sioux Falls.