Kernel boys tennis sweeps pair of dual meets in Huron

Apr. 14—MITCHELL — Mitchell boys tennis secured a pair of comfortable dual victories on Saturday at the Huron Tennis Courts, defeating Huron 8-1 and besting Aberdeen Central 9-0.

The results, which pushed the Kernels' season record to 7-1, marked the team's fifth and sixth victories within the week.

Mitchell swept eight of its matches against the Golden Eagles, with Jager Juracek and Luke Jerke winning 6-0, 6-0 in Flight 1 doubles, Matthew Mauszycki and Levi Loken going 6-1, 6-3 to win in Flight 2 doubles, while Sutton Thompson and Cooper Star won 6-1, 6-3 in Flight 3.

In singles play against Aberdeen, Mauszycki prevailed at No. 3 with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 match win against Dawson Pederson, Thompson swept Brock Anderson 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 and Jerke beat Mason Ligon 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. At No. 4 singles, Star swept Aric Tennant 6-3, 6-0, Loken won at No. 5 6-0, 6-1 over Josiah Grandpre and Asher Dannenbring defeated Gannon Pederson at No. 6 6-2, 6-4.

Against Huron, Star snuck past Hser N Wah in a 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 thriller in No. 4 singles, Loken defeated Say Poe 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5 singles and Dannenbring beat Maner Htoo 6-2, 7-5 at No. 6. Jerke won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 against Matthew Thin, and at No. 3, Mauszycki won against Lah Doh Soe 6-2, 6-3. Huron claimed a lone win in No. 1 singles, with Dah Christ Moo winning 6-4, 6-4 over Juracek.

The Kernels swept the doubles play over the Tigers, with Juracek and Jerke winning 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Flight 1, Mauszycki and Loken outlasting Soe and Wah 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 at Flight 2, and at Flight 3, Thompson and Star won 6-3, 6-1.

Mitchell (7-1 in duals, 4-1 ESD) is back on the courts Monday for a triangular against Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox at 10 a.m. at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls.

Saturday at Huron Tennis Courts

Singles

No. 1: Sutton Thompson (M) def. Brock Anderson, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Luke Jerke (M) def. Mason Ligon, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Dawson Pederson, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5

No. 4: Cooper Star (M) def. Aric Tennant, 6-3, 6-0

No. 5: Levi Loken (M) def. Josiah Grandpre, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (M) def. Gannon Pederson, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (M) def. Brock Anderson /Josiah Grandpre, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (M) def. Mason Ligon / Gannon Pederson, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (M) def. Aric Tennant / Dawson Pederson, 6-1, 6-3

Singles

No. 1: Dah Christ Moo (HUR) def. Jager Juracek, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Luke Jerke (M) def. Matthew Thin, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Lah Doh Soe, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4: Cooper Star (M) def. Hser N Wah, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

No. 5: Levi Loken (M) def. Say Poe, 6-4, 6-3

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (M) def. Maner Htoo, 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (M) def. Dah Christ Moo / Maner Htoo, 7-6(5), 6-4

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (M) def. Lah Doh Soe, Hser N Wah, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (M) def. Say Poe, Matthew Thin, 6-3, 6-1