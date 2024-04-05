Kernel boys tennis looks strong in home sweep of STM

Apr. 5—MITCHELL — The Mitchell High School boys tennis team won its home opener on Friday afternoon, sweeping St. Thomas More 9-0 in dual action at Hitchcock Park.

The Kernels looked comfortable on their home courts and did not drop a set. Jager Juracek won at Flight 1 singles 6-1, 6-1, and Luke Jerke emerged as a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles. Mitchell's Matthew Mauszycki (Flight 3) and Cooper Star (Flight 4) each won their matches 6-1 and 6-0 in singles play. Levi Loken won at Flight 5 by a 6-2, 6-2 score and Asher Dannenbring won a first-set tiebreak 7-6(4) before winning the second 6-4 to sweep his Flight 6 singles contest.

In doubles play, MHS' Jager Juracek and Luke Jerke won their match at Flight 1 by a score of 6-0 and 6-1. Matthew Mauszycki and Levi Loken won 6-1, 6-2 in Flight 2 doubles for the Kernels, while Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson were 6-2, 6-0 winners in Flight 3 doubles.

Mitchell (1-1) will host Aberdeen Roncalli and Brookings in a triangular at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell 9, St. Thomas More 0

Friday at Hitchcock Park

Singles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek (M) def. Michael Levine, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Luke Jerke (M) def. Andrew Levine, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (M) def. Braeden Strain, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Cooper Star (M) def. Greyson Weaver, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5: Levi Loken (M) def. Elliot Huxford, 6-2, 6-2

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (M) def. Oliver Huxford, 7-6(4), 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (M) def. Michael Levine / Andrew Levine, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (M) def. Braeden Strain / Greyson Weaver, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (M) def. Elliot Huxford / Oliver Huxford, 6-2, 6-0