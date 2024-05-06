Kernel basketball to host skills academy in June and July

May 6—MITCHELL — Mitchell Kernel basketball will host a skills academy for boys and girls entering third grade through 12th grade in June and July at the high school.

The third and fourth grade workouts begin on June 13 and will be hosted by Mitchell head coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt and former MHS assistant Chris Gubbrud.

Sessions are on June 13, 17, 20, 24 and 27, and July 8, 11, 15, 22, 25 and 29, with boys working out from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and girls meeting from 9:50 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. Costs are $50 per participant for either the June or July session, or $100 for both sessions.

Fifth through eighth-grade workouts will be run by Gary White, the operator of GDUB Workouts in Sioux Falls and a former Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball player and assistant coach.

The sessions will be on June 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24 and 27, and July 8, 11, 15, 22, 25 and 29. Prices are $60 per session or $120 for both sessions. Fifth and sixth grade boys will practice from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with girls to follow from 10:50 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. For seventh and eighth graders, boys will go from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., and girls will practice from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The workouts for boys and girls entering grade nine through 12 will be led by Chris Morales, who is the head skills trainer at Impact Sports Center and a former Dakota State men's basketball player.

Workouts for high school students are June 3, 12, 19 and 26, and July 10, 17, 24 and 31. Girls will meet from 7pm to 8 p.m., with boys to follow from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register for the third grade through eighth grade workouts, visit

www.KernelCamps.com

. To sign up for the 9th through 12th grade workouts, contact coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt via email at

ryker.kreutzfeldt@k12.sd.us

.