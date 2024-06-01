Kern County schools set for baseball CIF regional finals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The SoCal Regional Baseball finals are set. Liberty, Chavez, and BCHS have all punched their tickets the championship on Saturday.

On May 30, Liberty, down a run in the bottom of the 5th inning, launched a game-tying home run courtesy of Davis Goodwin. Starting pitcher Evan Churchman went 7 innings before getting pulled. Brock Thompson eventually won it with a walk-off in the 8th inning. Pats take it 4-3.

In the Chavez and Shafter matchup, Matteo Martinez hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th inning, scoring Jacob Bernal. Shortly after, Chris Espinoza cashed him in, evening the score at 2-2. In the top of the 8th inning, a ground ball by Marcos DeLira got away from the first baseman allowing 2 runners to score. 4-2 Chavez is the final score.

Chavez defied the odds again and punched its ticket to the SoCal regional finals for the first time in school history.

“I mean, I’ve never been here before. Our team, all the work we put in, all the coaches. We’ve never had a chance to get this far just because of the way that they have the brackets and, you know, the extension of it,” said Chavez Head Coach, Scott Neal. “But yeah, this is this is amazing.”

Finally, the BCHS Eagles hosted Point Loma with a spot in the regional finals on the line. Point Loma struck first, but the Eagles fought back, and scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning. 2-1 BCHS. The Eagles end up winning 3-1 and Mason Brassfield struck out 12 in 6.2 innings.

“Yeah, we know we can rely on Mason. We figured if we got three or four runs that we’d be good today. Just because that’s who Mason is,” said Mark Ratekin, BCHS head coach. “He’s a bulldog, and doesn’t give up very many hits or runs so we just rode his back today.”

