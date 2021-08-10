Kern County prepares $3,000 bonuses for employees who worked during the pandemic

Aug. 9—The Kern County Board of Supervisors is preparing to give nearly all county employees $3,000 in premium pay for work conducted during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, supervisors are scheduled to approve the payments for the first labor group to accept the county's proposal, the Kern County Probation Officers' Association. Agreements with other unions are expected to be brought to the board within a month.

"Our employees are very hard working. They've put themselves in extraordinary situations, that is exemplified by Deputy Phillip Campas' death in the line of duty, and the other officers that were involved in that," said Kern County Human Resources Chief Devin Brown. "There's all sorts of jobs that county employees perform that aren't as life threatening on a daily basis, but are still as vital and important to keeping our residents safe. They've certainly put in hard work over the last several years, especially over the pandemic time frame. So we're grateful that we are in the position to offer them economic relief with this money."

The payments will be paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March. Expected to cost up to $25.8 million, every county employee hired before July 1 is eligible.

The Act, known as ARPA, has a provision that allows premium pay to be distributed to government workers who performed essential work during the pandemic. Part of the county's allotment to its employees is meant to help with added costs brought on by the pandemic like childcare.

"It really is meant to provide economic relief to essential workers," Brown said. "And the county employees who served the public are definitely in that category of essential workers."

The pandemic bonuses bolsters wages for county workers at a time when many are pushing for higher salaries. The county is still negotiating with Service Employees International Union Local 521, which has been operating without a contract for nearly two years.

Representing more than 4,500 members, the large union has campaigned for years for a cost of living allowance increase. SEIU says that its members haven't received a cost of living allowance, or COLA, for around 13 years, which effectively whittles away salaries as employees are forced to spend more on goods and services. While the county does give SEIU employees raises for several years after being hired, half of the union's members have already exceeded the limit and have stagnant wages.

"Our employees, they've been financially struggling because they have not received compensation for simply getting the basic COLAs," said President Veronica Vasquez. "And everything is going up, from milk to gas to housing, and our employees have stagnant pay."

The membership recently voted to accept an agreement with the county for the $3,000 payments, but is also seeking additional raises.

"They put themselves on the line during the pandemic," Vasquez said. "They were working when the unknown was happening. They were going and making calls. They were working long hours. Who would ever have thought that they would have to work during a pandemic? And they were still out there providing the necessary services."

Still in negotiations, the county hopes to reach an agreement with the union soon.

You can reach Sam Morgen at 661-395-7415. You may also follow him on Twitter @smorgenTBC.