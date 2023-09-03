KERN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 rewind

Sep. 2—Clinging to an 8-point lead in the final seconds of Friday night's home game against Moorpark, Garces desperately needed a defensive stop.

But stopping the opposition was a challenge for both teams on Friday.

The Musketeers (3-0) drove down field and tied the score with a short touchdown and two-point conversion on the final play of regulation and then scored the game-winner in the second overtime to lift Moorpark to a dramatic 41-35 victory at Sam Tobias Field.

The Rams (0-3) had just extended their lead to 35-27 with 2:29 to play in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Gunter Golla connected with Jack Froehlich on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

But the Musketeers tied the game on a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Elijah Hensley and then forced overtime with a two-point conversion.

Neither team scored during the first overtime, setting up the climactic finish with Hensley connecting with Jaden Buckles for a 22-yard scoring pass to end the game.

Garces opened the game's scoring on a 40-yard touchdown run by Austyn Hernandez, who finished with 101 yards and two scores on 16 carries. He also scored on a 17-yard run.

Logan Slaton also had a big game with a team-high 11 yards rushing on 19 carries. As a team, the Rams ran the ball 51 times for 319 yards.

Golla completed 10 of 20 passes for 162 yards with Froehlich on the receiving end four times for 122 yards and touchdown catches of 20, 25 and 60 yards.

Garces will host Thousand Oaks next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy 34, Highland 15

Sophomore running back Jace Demacabalin rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help the Thunderbirds (2-1) rebound from last week's loss at Stockdale. Jamison Membreve also had a big night with 114 yards on the ground and two scores on six carries. Damian Flores added 34 yards rushing and a TD. Hugo Loera had a 29-yard reception from quarterback Javier Valdez. Izaiah Ott was 15 of 28 passing for 211 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a score to lead the Scots (1-2). Johnny Brucker had four catches for 89 yards and a TD and Diego Duenas contributed four receptions for 50 yards.

Tehachapi 60, Taft 0

The Warriors (3-0) recorded 441 yards of total offense and scored on their first five possessions in a shutout victory over the Wildcats (1-2). AJ Anderson had 153 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the way, followed by Karson Tiewater with 120 rushing yards and Wade Brooks with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Adrian Pina also had a rushing score. Quarterback Jacob Root finished with 82 yards passing and two touchdowns, one to Anderson and another to Andrew Aguirre. Defensively, Mike Jones and Aguirre each had a fumble recovery and combined for 23 tackles. Jacob Betancourt also had a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown and finished with 168 all-purpose yards. For Taft, Cash Clark and Isaiah Lopez recorded interceptions in the first half. Cameron Cash had a team-high 59 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Centennial 42, Independence 21

Angel Lozano rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Hawks (2-1). Quarterback Adam Copus also threw three scoring passes, including a 80-yard TD to Carson Eldridge. Defensively, Chase Bernard had an interception. Diego Hernandez rushed for 173 yards and a score on 14 carries, and Richard Gooden added 81 yards on the ground and a touchdown for the Falcons (1-2). Gooden also had a 24-yard TD reception.

Arvin 51, Kern Valley 8

Sophomore quarterback Andrew Rosales threw for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 10 of 14 passing, and also ran for a score to lead the Bears (1-2) to their first win of the season. Andres Pantoja had a 75-yard scoring pass to Jack Kasinger, who finished with seven catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Mateo Alvarez had two catches for 48 yards and a score and also had a 25-yard run. Stephen Martinez led the ground attack with 38 yards and a TD on three carries, while Abran Gonzalez added 22 yards and a score on two carries against the host Broncs (0-3).

Boron 45, Oro Grande-Riverside Prep 6

Andrew Gartica scored six touchdowns, the shortest of which was a 44-yard TD run, to lead the Bobcats (3-0) past the Silver Knights (1-2). Gartica had touchdown runs of 67, 48, 44 and 57 yards, added a 57-yard scoring reception from Jalen York and returned a punt 64 yards for a TD. York also rushed for a score. Defensively, Dylan Kindchi had 15 tackles, including two for a loss, Colton Boyett had 12 tackles, one for a loss, and a sack, and Isaiah Morgan added 11 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Boron is off to its best start since opening the 2012 season with three wins.

Frazier Mountain 26, New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley 20

Max Barker scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 1-yard run with 8 minutes to play and the Falcons (2-0) held on to beat the Bears (0-2). Barker finished with 40 yards passing, all to tight end Michael Chavez, who also scored a two-point conversion. Alex Jardines and Maurice Tondreau combined for 103 yards rushing, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Defensively, Victor Mosso had an interception and blocked a punt for a safety. Isaac Zerapio had a team-high nine tackles for Frazier Mountain.