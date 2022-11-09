Kerby Joseph wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Congratulations are in order for Lions safety Kerby Joseph. The third-round rookie earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his standout performance in Detroit’s Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Joseph picked off Packers QB Aaron Rodgers twice and also recorded a great pass breakup in the Lions win. No. 31 is also up for the NFL rookie of the week honors.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire