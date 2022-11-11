Kerby Joseph progressing through concussions protocol, hopeful to play vs. Bears

Lions safety Kerby Joseph won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his fantastic game in Detroit’s win over the Green Bay Packers. However, a friendly-fire injury suffered when Joseph collided with CB Jeff Okudah on a tackle attempt ended Joseph’s day a little early.

Joseph wound up in the NFL’s concussion protocol after the hit. He donned the non-contact jersey for practices on Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant. The next step in the progress is to be a full participant in practice, and Joseph did just that on Friday.

As long as Joseph shows no negative setbacks or symptoms on Saturday, the rookie safety will be cleared from the concussion protocol. That would allow him to play versus the Bears in Chicago on Sunday. The Lions have until Sunday to make sure Joseph is fully ready to go, but his dancing and interactions with teammates during the week indicates he sure looks ready to roll.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire