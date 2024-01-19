Kerby Joseph on criticism of his low hits: I'm used to being the villain

Lions safety Kerby Joseph has drawn criticism for low hits that left Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and Rams tight end Tyler Higbee with season-ending knee injuries. While legal, the hits are frowned upon by offensive players.

"I'm cool. I'm used to being the villain," Joseph said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was mic'd up for the game, cussed out Joseph immediately after the hit.

“Hey! That’s a good hit,” Stafford yelled at Joseph. “That’s a good hit, but you’re dirty as f—k, and you know it. You’re dirty as f—k. It’s been on tape. I seen it. It’s been on tape.”

Joseph was uncertain whether Stafford was mad about the hit or the celebration. He got up and flexed and traded a high-five with teammate Levi Onwuzurike as Higbee writhed in pain on the turf.

"To be honest, I don't really know [why Stafford was mad]," Kerby said. "It was the quickest thing, so I don't even know what his intentions was, for real. On the celebration part, I wasn't celebrating that I hurt him. I kind of didn't really peep that he was hurt, for real. But like I said, prayers out to that boy and his family. Like the game we play, just stuff happens."

Kerby wouldn't talk specifically about the hits, saying only he "just wanted to make a tackle, really."

Lions coach Dan Campbell and Kerby's teammates have defended him, but he's been villainized on social media.

"People are going to say what they say. I'm just here to do my job," Kerby said.