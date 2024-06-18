Kerber loses in Berlin, and so does Osaka after Zheng ace record

German tennis player Angelique Kerber in action against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova during the women's Singles round of 32 at at the Steffi Graf Stadium. Andreas Gora/dpa

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber lost her first grass court match since a return from maternity leave, and Naomi Osaka also went out in the first round in Berlin on Tuesday over a women's season record 23 aces from opponent Zheng Qinwen.

Kerber lost 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4 against Czech teenager Linda Noskova on Tuesday at Steffi Graf Stadium.

The 36-year-old went down in 2 hours on first match point as she has struggled to return to the top in her comeback. She won Wimbledon in 2018 for a final of three grand slam titles.

Kerber is a former world number one just like Japan's Osaka, a four-time major who has also become a mother.

Osaka lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on the day to eight-ranked Australian Open finalist Zheng and her 2024 leading barrage of 23 aces.

"I was trying to improve the consistency of the serve because I know it's so important, especially on grass courts. One break and you win the set, one break and you lose the set. That's precisely what happened today," the WTA website quoted Zheng as saying.

Last year's finalist Donna Vekic ousted Jule Niemeier 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 which means Germany have no player left at the home event.

Berlin boasts a star-studded field with eight top 10 players, but Poland's freshly crowned four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek is not among the group as she preferred to rest after her Roland Garros win.

It is a major tune-up event for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.