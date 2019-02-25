Kepa Arrizabalaga: How Chelsea debacle unfolded, how the world of football reacted and what happens next

Kepa Arrizabalaga was at the centre of a storm at Wembley on Sunday as he refused to be substituted in the closing minutes of the Carabao Cup final - REUTERS

After 120 minutes that rather lacked in action, the Carabao Cup final reached a dramatic crescendo on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected under-fire manager Maurizio Sarri's decision to substitute him off, and refused to leave the field of play.

Here's how the drama unfolded.

What exactly happened

Following two hours of grueling football in which chances were hard to come by as the two teams shut up shop, the clock ticked to 117 minutes.

City looked the more likely to find a winner and after a counter-attack which saw Antonio Rudiger take out Leroy Sane and Kepa denied Sergio Aguero from the edge of the box, the Chelsea No 1 collapsed on the floor with a bout of cramp.

The game was paused so he could receive treatment and Sarri swiftly decided to use his final substitution to bring on Willy Caballero for the last few minutes and a probable penalty shootout. Caballero saved three Liverpool penalties to win a shootout for former club City in this very competition in the 2016 final.

Kepa needed treatment after he was struck down with cramp Credit: Getty images

Noticing Cabaellero was stripped and ready to come on, Kepa looked to reassure his manager he was fit to continue playing. His frustration built as Sarri signalled it the change was going ahead, and Kepa wagged his finger towards the bench and appeared to shout "no" repeatedly.

David Luiz intervened but Kepa insisted he was fit to continue Credit: Getty images

David Luiz intervened, referee Jon Moss acted as messenger, but Kepa refused to budge.

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola played the role of peacemaker as Sarri looked like he had given in, but just as it appeared play would resume, the manager lost his cool, ordered Caballero up from his seat on the bench and stormed off down the Wembley tunnel... only to change his mind and return moments later.

Confusion reigned as Willy Caballero was summoned but Kepa refused to come off Credit: Reuters

Kepa stood his ground. The match ended, Kepa winked into the television camera and he remained in goal for the penalty shootout.

How Kepa did in the penalty shootout

After going the wrong way for Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, Kepa guessed right next time but let Aguero's tame effort but squirm through his grasp when it seemed easier to save.

Kepa let Aguero's penalty squirm underneath him Credit: Getty images

Having seen Jorginho miss, Chelsea needed Kepa to intervene, and he obliged - throwing himself to his right to palm away Leroy Sane's penalty.

Kepa saves Leroy Sane's penalty Credit: Getty images

However, Luiz missed the next Chelsea penalty, and then Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling both beat Kepa to win the cup for City.

What was said afterwards

The immediate reaction on Twitter was one of outrage.

Gonna need 5 penalty saves from kepa in this shootout to save an ear bashing from sarri �� — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) February 24, 2019

What do Chelsea do with him for that? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 24, 2019

Sterling the hero. Kepa now the villain. Feel sorry for Sarri but congratulations to @ManCity. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 24, 2019

And his teammates should have ordered him off as well. To not even try to say that to him suggests dressing room egos are out of control and that maybe they are the real problem. Showed a complete lack of respect and team discipline. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) February 24, 2019

Usually think reactions to this sort of thing get a bit hyperbolic, but that's absolutely disgraceful from Kepa whether Chelsea win on penalties or not. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 24, 2019

The official line at Chelsea, meanwhile, was that it was all a big "misunderstanding".

Kepa made a statement on Twitter that read: "I regret how the end of the match has been portrayed. At no time has it been my intention to disobey the coach or any of his decisions. I think everything has been misunderstood in the heat of the final part of a match for a title.

"The coach thought I was not in a position to play on and my intention was to express that I was in good condition to continue helping the team, while the docs that had treated me arrived at the bench to give the message. I feel the image that has been portrayed was not my intention. I have full respect for the coach and his authority."

Sarri, meanwhile, said he was in the wrong, having misunderstood the situation.

"It was a big misunderstanding," he said. "I understood he had cramp, so I didn't want the goalkeeper to go to the penalties in that physical condition.

"I realised the situation after three or four minutes when the doctor arrived on the bench. I wanted Caballero on the pitch, but the goalkeeper wanted to let me know he was in condition to go to the penalties.

"It was only a big misunderstanding. Kepa was right, but in the wrong way. Wrong in the way he conducted himself, but mentally he was right because he was able to go to the penalties. But I realised everything only when the doctor arrived on the bench. Not before."

Luiz admitted that he had told Kepa to "respect the decision of the coach" when he had tried - unsuccessfully - to intervene.

Kepa insisted to the bench he could continue Credit: PA

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was less than impressed.

"If your number comes up, then you come off," he said. "What happens now when other players get subbed off in the League? I think this leaves Sarri in a tough place.

"I am not sure what I would be saying as captain in the dressing room.

"I am really not sure where it leaves Sarri. I thought he was going to walk away down the tunnel and that would be it."

What happens next?

There is no respite for Chelsea with a Premier League league game against Tottenham on Wednesday night. After the weekend's round of league fixtures they are now down in sixth place and will need to gather themselves to face their rivals so soon after Wembley.

It seems inconceivable that Kepa would start at Stamford Bridge against Spurs as Sarri can put any changes for this game in particular down to fatigue, and he probably would have made a few alterations regardless of this debacle after his team played extra time on Sunday.

Is there any way back for Sarri? Credit: PA

Beyond that, however, it remains to be seen how Sarri approaches such a tricky situation. Kepa was signed for a world record fee for a goalkeeper only last summer, and Chelsea might well feel they have invested too much in the Spaniard - £71m to be precise - to let Sarri leave him out of the team for too long. By way of comparison, it would cost just £5m to sack Sarri.

Sarri has been under a great deal of pressure for a while now and might well have saved himself for the time being thanks to the manner of Chelsea's performance at Wembley. They were unrecognisable from the 6-0 thrashing City gave them only a couple of weeks ago and will have gained a lot of confidence from shutting out Pep Guardiola's side for 120 minutes.

However, many feel Sarri's authority has been undermined irrevocably, and if he chooses to leave Kepa out of the team, it may only push him further towards the exit as the club is forced to choose between under-pressure manager and their expensive investment in goal.

It looks something like an impossible situation for the Italian who, it is easy to forget, also lost a cup final somewhere in this mess.