Keon Keeley to follow in Will Anderson Jr.’s shoes and wear No. 31

Keon Keeley is one of the next big-time defensive talents that will be taking the field for Alabama. Guys like Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry are receiving all of the headlines right now, and for good reason, but Keeley is lurking in the back, waiting for his chance.

He was widely regarded as the best edge rusher in the 2023 class and a top-three player, regardless of position. On Monday, Keeley shared to social media that he will be following in Will Anderson Jr.’s shoes as he will wear the No. 31 for the next couple of years. Keeley has received NFL comparisons to Chase Young of the Washington Commanders.

The outside linebacker position will be really strong for the Tide in 2023, but they will want to get Keeley into the midst of the action as soon as possible. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds he will be an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Five-Star-Plus EDGE Keon Keeley will rock the No. 31, formerly worn by Will Anderson, for #Alabama this season.https://t.co/qK8LND8ZsE pic.twitter.com/A9imWCfHfd — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) May 29, 2023

