Zach LaVine had a 46-inch vertical leap in his pre-draft workout with the Lakers in 2014.

That’s higher than anyone had jumped at the NBA draft combine.

Until Keon Johnson this year.

The 6-foot-4 Tennessee guard jumped 48 inches!

The previous combine max-vertical record was 45.5 inches by Kansas wing Kenny Gregory in 2001. He went undrafted and never played in the NBA.

So, this doesn’t guarantee Johnson will succeed professionally. But a projected first-rounder, he has potential.

This jump only adds to his buzz.

Keon Johnson sets NBA draft combine record with 48-inch vertical leap originally appeared on NBCSports.com