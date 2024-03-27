Keon Ellis with the And-1!

Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deals they were asking for.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down how key NFL teams will shape the narrative of the 2024 draft.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Iowa's first-round game also drew over 3 million viewers.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
For the third time in as many tries in the tournament's brief existence, the USMNT lifted the Concacaf Nations League winner's trophy.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy and MLB crews come together to reveal which rookies they're most excited about ahead of the 2024 season.
The Orioles, Braves, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Guardians come out on top in our 2024 young talent rankings.