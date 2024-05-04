Keon Coleman texted Andre Reed after the Bills drafted him

Keon Coleman has the Andre Reed seal of approval.

The Bills used their top selection on the receiver at the 2024 NFL draft. At some point soon after being picked, Coleman took a moment and sent a message to Reed.

Taking to his social media account on Twitter/X, Reed mentioned how much he appreciated that the rookie did so.

Reed’s message can be found below:

@keoncoleman6 already texted me about how to make major moves in #Buffalo. He’s not playing around . He respects those who came before him. Sign of a guy that’s all in , humble-ready to work. Balls in the air he goes and gets it. Open like 7eleven . 💯👍🏾👍🏾 #billsmafia #Nfldraft pic.twitter.com/igeOiYDv3R — Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire