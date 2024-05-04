Advertisement

Keon Coleman texted Andre Reed after the Bills drafted him

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Keon Coleman has the Andre Reed seal of approval.

The Bills used their top selection on the receiver at the 2024 NFL draft. At some point soon after being picked, Coleman took a moment and sent a message to Reed.

Taking to his social media account on Twitter/X, Reed mentioned how much he appreciated that the rookie did so.

Reed’s message can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire