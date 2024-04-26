Keon Coleman selected by Buffalo Bills in NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After the NFL Draft saw a record-setting attendance on night one, with more than 275,000 fans, night two had another big turnout.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said before round two began that 230,000 people were at the NFL Draft on Friday night.

With the first pick of the second round, the Buffalo Bills selected Flordia State wide receiver Keon Coleman, who played at Michigan State for two seasons.

Coleman led MSU with 798 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and then transferred to Flordia State for one season.

In his lone season with the Seminoles, Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The decision to select Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick comes after the Bills traded to wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.