Keon Coleman pretends he’s ‘The Undertaker’ during first Bills visit

Keon Coleman had plenty of fun during his first visit to One Bills Drive after the 2024 NFL draft.

The top-draft pick of the Buffalo Bills was being shown around team facilities. In doing so, the Cryotherapy system was shown to Coleman.

He had a laugh with the cold, something he’ll have to get used to in western New York. Coleman stepped inside of it and pretended to be longtime WWE wrestler “The Undertaker” when he was exiting.

If you know, you know.

The clip shared by the Bills can be found below:

Cue the @undertaker theme song. Exclusive look at @keoncoleman6's first 24 hours as a Buffalo Bill: https://t.co/BKSM5nInIq pic.twitter.com/EP27JLiFXz — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire