Keon Coleman joins Michigan State basketball team

The time has come, standout wide receiver Keon Coleman has officially rejoined the Spartans basketball team. There was a slight delay in Coleman joining the team due to a groin injury he was nursing following the football season. Coleman practiced with the team on Monday, following a Christmas recess.

This will be the second season in a row that Coleman has joined the basketball program after the football season. He appeared in 6 games during the 2021-22 basketball season.

Keon Coleman is practicing with MSU hoops. Joined the team when they came back Monday from Christmas break. — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire