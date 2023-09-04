Keon Coleman, Florida State hand LSU football a lopsided opening night defeat

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Keon Coleman rose up, Duce Chestnut found himself in a hopeless position.

Chestnut wasn't the first LSU football defensive back in that position against Coleman on Sunday. The Michigan State transfer was dominant for Florida State, catching nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns over the Tigers' suspect secondary.

This grab over Chestnut was for his third score of the night, giving the Seminoles a 31-17 fourth-quarter lead and sealing the win.

For a fourth consecutive season, and for the second straight year, No. 5 LSU has lost its season opener, falling 45-24 to No. 8 Florida State in Orlando.

Jayden Daniels and the Tigers' offense got off to a hot start in the first half, generating 293 yards of offense. But two failed fourth-down conversions kept Florida State within striking distance.

LSU left the door open and the Seminoles took advantage.

Dropped passes ground the Tigers' offense to a halt and Coleman and the Florida State attack scored touchdowns in five of their last seven drives and went on a 31-0 run in the second half to cement the win.

LSU football: The special teams boogeyman is back

Any adjustments LSU made on special teams this offseason didn't pay off in the first half.

For the second straight year against the Seminoles, LSU muffed a punt. This time Aaron Anderson was the guilty party early in the second quarter.

Anderson's addition from the transfer portal was supposed to fix LSU's punt return issues, and he excelled as a returner for the Tigers during preseason practices.

FINAL INJURY REPORT: LSU football injury report: Josh Williams available vs. Florida State

OMAR SPEIGHTS FEATURE: How moving from Philadelphia to Oregon matured Omar Speights, LSU football linebacker

OFFENSIVE LINE PROGRESS: Analyzing LSU football's progress on the offensive line compared to last season

LSU Tigers: A strong start for Jayden Daniels, the passing game

Besides two failed fourth downs and (no more than) one conversion, LSU's offense was mostly as advertised in the first half.

Daniels completed eight of his first 11 pass attempts, five Tigers entered halftime with at least 23 receiving yards and Daniels was a menace on the ground, rushing for 58 yards by the end of the half.

LSU's efficiency through the air waned as the first half went along as Daniels completed three of his last 11 pass attempts in the half. But the Tigers still entered halftime with a 17-14 lead after Daniels led LSU on a 10-play, 67-yard drive to end the opening 30 minutes.

[Want more SEC football news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the SEC Unfiltered newsletter today!]

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly, LSU football lose to Florida State in lopsided fashion