Keon Coleman is already playing Madden as the Bills

That’s one way to get to know your new team.

After the Buffalo Bills picked receiver Keon Coleman at the 2024 NFL draft, he fired up the gaming system. A video has surfaced of Coleman playing some Madden.

Of course, he was the Bills in the game.

Check out Coleman below:

Bro about to throw to himself every single play 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/giEMFWlK3q — TheAgentPaul✍🏽 (@paulderousselle) April 29, 2024

