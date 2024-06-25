Keogh returns to Blackpool as first-team coach

Richard Keogh made more that 300 appearances for Derby County and also played for Coventry, Carlisle and Ipswich among others [Getty Images]

Blackpool have confirmed the return of their former defender Richard Keogh as first-team coach in Neil Critchley's backroom staff.

Keogh, 37, retired from football this summer after leaving Forest Green Rovers, while he also enjoyed seven years at Derby County.

He is back at Bloomfield Road, where he spent the 2021-22 season, and said he is hoping to "strive for success."

“I’m delighted to be coming back to Blackpool, and grateful to the gaffer, [sporting director] David Downes and the owner for this wonderful opportunity," Keogh said.

“I’ve known for some time that once I hung up my boots I wanted to focus on coaching.

"I’ve been working hard for a number of years on my badges, and feel now is the right time to get back into the game, and to do that at a special club like Blackpool gives me a great feeling.

“Despite being at the Club for one season as a player, I felt a real connection with the supporters, and could see just how much the club means to the people here."

Blackpool finished eighth in League One last season, three points outside the play-off places.