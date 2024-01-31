Kenyon Martin Jr. gets the And-1

Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Peter Angelos led a group that bought the Orioles for $40 million in 1993.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.