Kenyon Martin Jr. declares for the 2020 NBA Draft
Kenyon Martin Jr. announced on Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft:
First, I would like to thank god for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love. I would like to thank my family for being here every step of the way. I would also like to thank the coaching staff, the weight trainers, my teammates, and everyone at IMG who helped me through that chapter of my life. I appreciate everyone who has supported me and my decisions is up to this point. There was a lot of hate and doubt about my journey but I feel I’ve done what was best for me and now is the time to take the next step which is to Declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. It has been a lifelong dream of mine and I will continue to work day by day to prove to myself and everyone that this is where I belong. THE NEXT CHAPTER STARTS NOW LETS GET IT‼️
A post shared by KJ Martin (@kenyonmartinjr) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:12pm PDT
Martin played at IMG Academy in a post-graduate season after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.
Martin is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin. 20 years ago, the elder Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Martin Sr. had a 15-year NBA career, spending most of those seasons with the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets.
The younger Martin averaged 20 points and eight rebounds for IMG this past season. The 6-foot-7 Martin projects as a wing in the NBA. ESPN currently ranks Martin as a mid-second round pick.
Kenyon Martin Jr. declares for the 2020 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBCSports.com