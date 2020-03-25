Kenyon Martin Jr. declares for the 2020 NBA Draft

Kenyon Martin Jr. announced on Instagram that he’s declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft:

Martin played at IMG Academy in a post-graduate season after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.

Martin is the son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin. 20 years ago, the elder Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Martin Sr. had a 15-year NBA career, spending most of those seasons with the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets.

The younger Martin averaged 20 points and eight rebounds for IMG this past season. The 6-foot-7 Martin projects as a wing in the NBA. ESPN currently ranks Martin as a mid-second round pick.

