Kenyon Martin Jr. with a block vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a block vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 08/08/2021
Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a block vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 08/08/2021
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
This was frightening.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Spencer Dinwiddie's jersey number is unique to Wizards history. It's actually kind of amazing.
As Lauri Markkanen's restricted free agency continues to drag, the Pelicans have reportedly emerged as a suitor.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Top plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, 08/08/2021
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The Slovenia men's basketball team didn't medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.