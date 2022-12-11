Kenyon Green injured vs. Cowboys

Houston Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green was injured against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of the intrastate matchup. He was replaced by Justin McCray.

The injury came on a third down deep in Cowboys territory where the Texans failed to convert for third down. Quarterback Davis Mills had been replaced by Jeff Driskel for the play, and Houston ran the ball to Green’s side of the offensive line.

The nature of the injury is unclear at this juncture, but the loss of Green on the Texans’ offensive line would be a huge blow to the offense, which seems to have found its stride early in this game. Green has had his share of struggles in 2022, but the first-round pick is building valuable experience in his starting role that should serve him well for years to come.

The Texans are still to be considered underdogs in this matchup despite their three-point lead in the second quarter, and the loss of Green is sure to have an impact on the offense for the rest of the game.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire