Kenyan Drake's best plays in 2-TD game Week 9

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points, a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday.