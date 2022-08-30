The Ravens are looking for some help at running back.

Free agent Kenyan Drake is visiting Baltimore today and will sign with the Ravens if all goes well, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders made one of the worst free agent signings of 2021 when they signed Drake last year, paying him $11 million for one season and 254 rushing yards. The Raiders cut Drake last week.

But while Drake was a major disappointment in Las Vegas, he has played well at times in his career, and can make plays as a runner, receiver and kickoff returner. He may be able to contribute to a Ravens backfield that has struggled with injuries and could stand to add some depth. With Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform list and J.K. Dobbins‘ status for Week One still unknown, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Drake starting for the Ravens in the opener against the Jets on September 11.

Kenyan Drake visiting Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk