Kenyan Drake has three carries, 41 yards, touchdown in his Arizona debut

Running back Kenyan Drake, acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Dolphins earlier this week, seems to like the desert.

He scored his first touchdown of the season and is 3 yards from setting a season-high for yards.

Drake, who had 47 carries for 174 yards in six games in Miami, has three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

His 4-yard score capped off an opening drive touchdown for the Cardinals and a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals went 71 yards in six plays, helped by a 15-yard horse collar tackle on Dee Ford. Ford sacked Kyler Murray for a 4-yard loss on third down.

The Cardinals lost left tackle D.J. Humphries, who walked off the field limping. Arizona began the night thin at the position with right tackle Justin Murray inactive.

Josh Miles replaced Humphries for the final two plays of the opening drive, but Humphries has returned for the team’s second series.