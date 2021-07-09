Kenyan Drake is new to the Raiders and doesn’t know exactly what his role will entail, but the running back has seen enough to form a strong opinion about what the offense is capable of doing during the 2021 season.

Drake has hinted that he could be lining up at wide receiver at times and said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he is “definitely excited” to see how a role alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield continues to develop at training camp this summer. However that goes, he thinks there are big things to come with quarterback Derek Carr at the helm.

Drake said “it’s kinda crazy” to see Carr’s connection with head coach Jon Gruden and that gives him “a great feel for getting to the play that the offense needs to be successful.” He also believes that Carr will use the new faces on the roster to push the offense to greater heights.

“Adding me, a couple more weapons,” Drake said. “Willie Snead, John Brown. I just feel like this offense is definitely destined for great things.”

Carr said that he thinks the Raiders were a handful of plays away from winning 11 or 12 games last season. Drake, Snead and Brown may help them make a few more on offense, but they’ll still need a stronger defensive effort in order to find their way to a winning record this time around.

Kenyan Drake thinks Raiders offense is destined for great things originally appeared on Pro Football Talk