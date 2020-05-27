Kenyan Drake thinks Cardinals can be “a nuisance for everybody in the NFC West”

Cornerback Patrick Peterson said recently that the current Cardinals roster is the best one he’s been a part of on paper and he’s not the only person who has thoughts of good things happening in Arizona this season.

Trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a big reason for the heightened expectations for the Cardinals. Running back Kenyan Drake knows that games are “always won on the field,” but feels the same change in the air when it comes to what the Cardinals may be capable of doing once they do get on the field.

“When you trade for one of the top receivers in the league, if not the top receiver in the league, it’s going to bolster any offense,” Drake said, via AZCentral.com. “With the style of play we have, it’s only going to help this team and be a nuisance for everybody in the NFC West for years to come. And it’s not only because of his ability, but Kyler’s ability to play the way he plays at quarterback and will continue to get better year in and year out, game in and game out.”

Drake has set a high bar for himself in his first full season with the Cardinals and hitting that goal would likely help the team’s chances of making good on rosy projections for the fall.

