Running back Kenyan Drake has found a new home.

After taking a visit with the organization, Drake is signing with the Raiders, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors.

Drake was released by the Raiders earlier this month. He signed with Las Vegas in March 2021, receiving $11 million guaranteed from the club. He appeared in 12 games with two starts last season, recording 254 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 30 receptions for 291 yards with a TD.

Drake suffered a fractured ankle in December, which kept him out of the Raiders’ postseason run.

The Ravens currently have J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, and Mike Davis on their active roster at running back with Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform list. Edwards will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Baltimore also claimed linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers. The Jets waived him earlier this week. He appeared in 17 games with one start for New York last year, recording 31 total tackles with two tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Per multiple reports, offensive lineman Tyre Phillips has been released to make room on the roster.

Kenyan Drake to sign with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk