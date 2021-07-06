When the Raiders gave running back Kenyan Drake a two-year, $11 million deal despite the presence of Josh Jacobs at the top of the depth chart at the position, many were surprised.

Maybe they shouldn’t be as surprised, now that more information is trickling out about Drake’s expected role.

Via Mike Clay of ESPN.com, Drake appeared Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said that he expects to have a more versatile role for the Raiders than he had with the Cardinals. Drake also said he expects to play some receiver.

Drake had been the first- and second-down back in Arizona. Clay characterized Drake as not being thrilled by that limited role.

Last year, Drake rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns in Arizona. He added 137 yards receiving.

Drake acknowledged that Jacobs is the main guy in Las Vegas. Still, with $8.5 million guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap on two-year deal at signing, the team clearly views Drake as a key piece of what it will be doing offensively in 2021 and 2022.

Kenyan Drake says he may play some receiver for the Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk