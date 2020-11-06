Kenyan Drake, Matt Breida ruled out for Cardinals-Dolphins

Both the Cardinals and Dolphins are going to be short on running backs for Sunday’s game.

The Cardinals ruled Kenyan Drake out on Friday. He missed practice all week with an ankle injury that head coach Kliff Kingsbury said wasn’t as bad as the team thought. He’ll try to return against the Bills in Week 10.

Miami will be without a couple of backs. Myles Gaskin was placed on injured reserve earlier this week and Matt Breida was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Chase Edmonds will lead the way in Arizona’s backfield while Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, and Salvon Ahmed will be available for the Dolphins.

The Cardinals also ruled out cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh). Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Zeke Turner (toe) are listed as questionable. Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) drew the same tag for Miami.

