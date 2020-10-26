Kenyan Drake likely to miss a few weeks with ankle injury

The Cardinals will be without their leading rusher for a few weeks.

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake suffered a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle and will miss a few weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Drake suffered the injury on Sunday night in a game he wasn’t playing particularly well in, with 14 carries for 34 yards before leaving because of the injury.

For the season, Drake is leading the team with 119 carries for 512 yards. In his absence, Chase Edmonds, who has 29 carries for 176 yards this season, is likely to get more work.

