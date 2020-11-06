The Dolphins will be without their starting running back this weekend because Myles Gaskin is on injured reserve and it’s looking like the Cardinals will be down their top rusher as well.

Kenyan Drake missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week 7 win over the Seahawks.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week that the injury wasn’t as severe as initially thought, but stopped short of saying he expected Drake to play this week.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has also been out of practice due to a thigh injury.

Kenyan Drake hasn’t practiced this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk