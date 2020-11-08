Kenyan Drake, Eno Benjamin inactive; Jordan Phillips active for Cardinals vs. Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals are al set to take on the Miami Dolphins and have announced their list of players who will not dress for the game. As expected, starting running back Kenyan Drake and starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick are inactive, as they were ruled out of the game with injuries.

an Jordan Phillips, who entered the weekend questionable for the game.

The announced inactive players are the following:

QB Brett Hundley

RB Kenyan Drake

RB Eno Benjamin

WR KeeSean Johnson

OL Josh Miles

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Hundley and Benjamin have been inactive all season so far. Johnson has not dressed the last few games.

In Drake’s place, Chase Edmonds will start at running back. At cornerback, it is expected to be Kevin Peterson and De’Vante Parker in the rotation.

Linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy are not playing because they are on the COVID-19 reserve after testing positive last week.

The Dolphins have only three players in active — running back Matt Breida, cornerback Jamal Perry and tackle Adam Pankey.

