Kenyan Drake, Dre Kirkpatrick, Jordan Phillips do not practice Wednesday for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 9. Coming off the bye week, they are still a little banged up.

In Wednesday’s practice, they had four players who did not practice, three of whom were dealing with injuries.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins got a day off. Running back Kenyan Drake, who suffered an ankle injury in their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks and who is not expected to play this weekend, also sat out.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick sat out with a thigh injury and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who injured his hamstring in Week 7, also did not practice.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks was limited, listed with both wrist and ankle injuries. He had been dealing with the wrist for a while but was never even limited in practice. He hurt his ankle against the Seahawks. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald was given part of the day off, while special teamer Zeke Turner was limited with a toe injury.

Safety Budda Baker was a full participant and listed with a thumb injury.

Did not participate

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

DL Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh)

Limited participation

WR Larry Fitzgerald (rest)

LB Jordan Hicks (wrist, ankle)

LB Ezekiel Turner (toe)

Full participation

S Budda Baker (thumb)

