It looks like Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is going to miss the rest of Sunday’s game against Washington.

Drake was carted off after taking a big hit from Washington safety Deshazor Everett on a second quarter running play. Drake lost the ball on the play and Washington recovered, but the ball stayed with Las Vegas after a replay review.

It appears to be a leg or ankle injury for Drake, but the team has not made any announcement about his condition yet.

The Raiders punted a couple of plays after Drake went down. That leaves Washington up 7-0 thanks to a Logan Thomas touchdown catch at the end of their first drive of the game.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m. ET: Drake has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Kenyan Drake carted off with Raiders down 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk