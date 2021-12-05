Kenyan Drake carted off with Raiders down 7-0
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It looks like Raiders running back Kenyan Drake is going to miss the rest of Sunday’s game against Washington.
Drake was carted off after taking a big hit from Washington safety Deshazor Everett on a second quarter running play. Drake lost the ball on the play and Washington recovered, but the ball stayed with Las Vegas after a replay review.
It appears to be a leg or ankle injury for Drake, but the team has not made any announcement about his condition yet.
The Raiders punted a couple of plays after Drake went down. That leaves Washington up 7-0 thanks to a Logan Thomas touchdown catch at the end of their first drive of the game.
UPDATE 5:07 p.m. ET: Drake has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
Kenyan Drake carted off with Raiders down 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk