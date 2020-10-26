Kenyan Drake carted to locker room with ankle injury

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

He had a towel draped over his head as he took a ride for further evaluation.

Drake’s body language indicated he is concerned. The Cardinals report that Drake will not return with an ankle injury.

He was injured on a 2-yard run with 4:12 remaining in the fourth quarter and needed help off the field.

Drake finished with 14 carries for 34 yards and one catch for 7 yards.

The Cardinals also announced defensive lineman Jordan Phillips will not return because of a hamstring injury. He did not practice last week because of a foot injury. Defensive tackle Zach Allen will not return with an ankle injury.

