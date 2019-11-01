Kenyan Drake: Cardinals came and got me for a reason

The Cardinals lost to the 49ers on Thursday night, which made Kenyan Drake feel right at home after he spent the first eight weeks of the season with the Dolphins.

Drake arrived in a trade from the winless team early this week and played a prominent role for Arizona in his debut. Drake ran 15 times for 110 yards and caught four passes for 52 yards as the team played without David Johnson and Chase Edmonds. He also scored the team’s first touchdown of the game.

“They came and got me for a reason,” Drake said, via the team’s website.

While Drake’s efforts weren’t enough to get Arizona a win, they did show why the Cardinals chose to give up a conditional 2020 draft pick for the running back. He’ll get a bit more time to settle into his new surroundings before facing the Buccaneers in Week 10.