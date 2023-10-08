Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum Breaks World Record at Chicago Marathon 2023

It was a record-breaking day at the 2023 Chicago Marathon led by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, who smashed the world record, running 2:00:35. (The record is pending ratification from track and field global governing body World Athletics.) The 23-year-old’s finishing time eclipsed the previous mark of 2:01:09, held by marathoning great Eliud Kipchoge, by 34 seconds; Kipchoge, of Kenya, set that mark at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

“I knew I was coming for a course record, but fortunately, a world record,” Kiptum said after the race.

Defending Chicago Marathon champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya finished second in 2:04:02 and Bashir Abdi of Belgian was third in 2:04:32.

Kiptum takes home the first-place prize money of $100,000, and the Nike-sponsored athlete will also earn a $50,000 bonus for setting the course (and world) record. Chicago’s total purse of $560,000 is split evenly between the men and women.

Kiptum raced in a prototype of the Nike Alphafly 3 shoes, a version of which will be available to the public in 2024, per Footwear News.

On the women’s side, track star Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won, clocking in at 2:13:44 in her second-ever marathon. The only woman to have run 26.2 miles faster is Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, who set the women’s world record of 2:11:53 at the Berlin Marathon last month. Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, the 2022 Chicago Marathon champion, finished second this year in 2:15:37, followed by Ethiopia’s Megertu Alemu in 2:17:09.

“The last five kilometers were very hard, but I am grateful that I [won] the race,” Hassan said in her post-race press conference. “I can’t describe how happy I am.”

Hassan, sponsored by Nike, matched Kiptum in earnings, winning $100,000 for finishing first and another $50,000 bonus for setting the course record. The 30-year-old lit up the track at the 2023 World Championships in August, held in Budapest, winning bronze in the 1,500 meters and silver in the 5,000 meters. She was in medal contention in the homestretch of the 10,000 meters before tripping and ultimately finishing 11th.

Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race, breaking his own course record, and Catherine Debrunner won the women’s wheelchair in a sprint finish over Susannah Scaroni, also a course record. Hug and Debrunner will each take home $25,000 for their wins and the $50,000 course record bonus.

Emily Sisson was the top American woman, finishing in 2:22:09, good enough for seventh overall. Sisson will take home a $15,000 bonus as the top American finisher. Sisson, who is sponsored by New Balance, holds the American women’s marathon of 2:18:29, which she ran at the 2022 Chicago Marathon. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel, sponsored by Puma, was the second American woman, finishing eighth in a personal-best 2:23:07. Sara Vaughn, who also runs in Puma, finished 10th overall and was third American finisher in 2:23:24.

Conner Mantz was the fastest American man, running a personal best of 2:07:47, good enough for sixth overall—he’ll take home the $15,000 bonus for the top American man, but he finished just outside of the prize money. Behind Mantz was his training partner and fellow American Clayton Young in seventh, running 2:08:00. Both runners snuck under the Olympic standard of 2:08:10, qualifying them for the Paris Olympics next year if they make the U.S. team. Mantz is sponsored by Nike, while Young wears Asics. American Galen Rupp crossed the line in eighth, finishing in 2:08:48, to round out the top three American men.

Two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon Champion Des Linden finished the race in 2:27:35, breaking the women’s masters marathon record, previously held by Deena Kastor, by 12 seconds. Linden, sponsored by Brooks Running, aged up into the masters category at the end of July this year.

