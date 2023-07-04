Kenwood star Marquise Lightfoot commits to Miami

Jul. 3—CHICAGO — June was a big month for Illinois football with 12 commitments in the Class of 2024. The Illini had a chance for that momentum to continue into July given its pursuit of Kenwood Academy's Marquise Lightfoot, but the Class of 2024 four-star edge rusher committed to Miami on Monday afternoon.

Lightfoot's top six also included Ohio State — a perceived favorite before what Monday's decision — Georgia, Alabama and USC. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive standout had 122 tackles, nine sacks and one forced fumble for Kenwood last season. He joins a Miami recruiting class that now ranks No. 3 in the ACC and No. 17 nationally, per 247Sports, with his inclusion.

Lightfoot's commitment leaves Kankakee offensive lineman Marques Easley as the top uncommitted recruit in the state of Illinois. Easley's commitment is scheduled for July 8, and Georgia is the frontrunner. The only other top 15 prospect in the state yet to commit is Chicago Mt. Carmel running back Darrion Dupree, who is set to commit July 7. Wisconsin is the apparent frontrunner for Dupree, but Illinois, Missouri and Washington are also invovled.

Illinois' 2024 recruiting class slid to 11th in the Big Ten after Rutgers added multiple commitments in the last week-plus, including four-star St. Anthony's (N.Y.) wide receiver Korey Duff Jr. The Illini's class, which is headlined by in-state three-star recruits Tysean Griffin and Eddie Tuerk of Morgan Park and Lyons Township, respectively, ranks 41st nationally.