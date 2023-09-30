Kentucky's Ray Davis scores TD against 13 Florida players in rout of Gators

Kentucky football running back Ray Davis has been on a record setting pace Saturday. So much so that Florida had 13 players on the field and still couldn't keep the star runner out of the end zone.

Davis gave the Wildcats a 30-7 lead by punching in a 2-yard TD run against a a Gators defense with two extra players on the field early in the third quarter.

By the end of the quarter, the Vanderbilt transfer had racked up a career-high 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to put him in range of the program and SEC records with a quarter to play. Kentucky's single-game rushing record is 299 yards by Moe Williams in 1995. The SEC record is 321 yards, shared by Vanderbilt's Frank Mordica and Arkansas' Darren McFadden.

Video of Ray Davis touchdown against 13 Florida players

Florida had THIRTEEN players on the field and still couldn't stop Ray Davis. pic.twitter.com/tOljoFuhc6 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 30, 2023

Heading into Saturday, Davis ranked fourth in the SEC in rushing yards (314) and first in rushing touchdowns (5). By halftime, Davis had a whopping 206 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) led No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0) 30-14 late in the third quarter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky's Ray Davis scores vs 13 Florida defenders in rout of Gators