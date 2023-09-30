Kentucky's Ray Davis rushes for over 200 yards in first half vs. Florida

Kentucky running back Ray Davis had afield day against the Florida Gators, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, of the Wildcats' 33-14 win on Saturday.

Davis finished with 280 yards on 26 carries with three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Florida entered the game with the SEC’s second-ranked rushing defense, giving up only 82 yards a game this season.

"He was special today," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said after the game. "He's been special. To get those types of explosive runs against the Gators, you know with the way he runs it, and the receiving yards, you know, he deserves a lot of credit."

In the first half, Kentucky had 259 yards of total offense, with 233 of those coming on the ground.

"Today I woke up, my O-line was ready. They talked to me this morning, they said, 'Let's go get it,'" Davis said. "Shout out to those guys. Two things I want to thank: I want to thank God and the Big Blue Wall."

Former running back Moe Williams has the Kentucky school record for rushing yards in a game, piling up 299 yards against South Carolina in 1995. Williams also has the two next-highest single-game rushing totals in school history.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky's Ray Davis runs for over 200 yards in first half vs. Florida