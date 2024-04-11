Who will be Kentucky's next coach? With Scott Drew off board, Billy Donovan is favorite

With Baylor's Scott Drew remaining in Waco, the search for Kentucky basketball's next coach continues.

Previously the favorite to succeed John Calipari in Lexington, Drew's decision to remain at Baylor made Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan the new favorite in BetKentucky.com's latest odds.

Kentucky basketball coaching odds

via BetKentucky.com

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls | +220

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona | +500

Mark Pope, BYU | +900

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State | +900

Bruce Pearl, Auburn | +1500

Shaka Smart, Marquette | +1500

Brad Underwood, Illinois | +2000

Rick Pitino, St.John's | +2000

The Field | +800

