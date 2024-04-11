Who will be Kentucky's next coach? With Scott Drew off board, Billy Donovan is favorite
With Baylor's Scott Drew remaining in Waco, the search for Kentucky basketball's next coach continues.
Previously the favorite to succeed John Calipari in Lexington, Drew's decision to remain at Baylor made Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan the new favorite in BetKentucky.com's latest odds.
Kentucky basketball coaching odds
via BetKentucky.com
Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls | +220
Tommy Lloyd, Arizona | +500
Mark Pope, BYU | +900
T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State | +900
Bruce Pearl, Auburn | +1500
Shaka Smart, Marquette | +1500
Brad Underwood, Illinois | +2000
Rick Pitino, St.John's | +2000
The Field | +800
Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who will be the next Kentucky basketball coach? Latest odds for UK job